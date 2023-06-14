Plateau State Police Command has apprehended seven suspected vandals in connection with the vandalization of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company’s (JED) properties within the state.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, the command said the Patrol Team of Rantya Division, in collaboration with the Divisional Crack Team and Neighborhood Watch, arrested Tijani Bala of Last Gate Dadin Kowa, who was found to be in possession of JED’s 75-mm armored cables.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to having received the items from one Nura of Atiku Street, Rayfield, whose surname is unknown and is now at large. The said Nura is believed to have vandalized the JED armored cables somewhere in Rantya, known as Lodih, and brought them to him for sale.

“The suspect, after his arrest, tried to bribe the police and neighborhood watch officers with the sum of fifteen thousand (#15000) naira to cover his crime. The suspect is currently being detained at the Rantya Divisional Headquarters for further investigation while efforts are on top gear to ensure that the said Nura is found and brought to book.”

The statement further pointed out that with the cooperation of JED, one Tersur Suswam, a staff member of JED, came to the police station and volunteered his statement.

The command therefore commended the people of Lodih Community for giving the police timely information, which has greatly helped them, and urged all other communities to do the same by forming security committees in their areas to avoid the future occurrence of such acts.

In the same vein, three suspects have also been arrested and are currently being detained at the Anglo-Jos Police Station in relation to another JED cable vandalization.

The names of the suspects are Henry Yahuga, Dauda Auta, and Izang Azi. The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be communicated to you in due course.

The command further advised members of the public to desist from engaging in any form of criminal activity, saying it would not take it lightly with anyone found engaging in such acts.