Plateau PDP tasks members to put interest, success of party first

Latest News
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Abia has no delegate, Plateau PDP tasks members,Ibadan Southwest PDP leaders, aspirants back primary election, Abia PDP Working Committee, PDP NWC sets up, 125 PDP aspirants risk, PDP panel disqualifies two, PDP screening committee disqualifies six senatorial aspirants in Kogi, PDP screens Makinde Gbolarumi, A Kwara PDP May primaries, spirants reject PDP consensus candidate for Saki West, demand primaries, PDP Group commends Makinde's role in equity, backs Adeniran's Senatorial ambition, Aggrieved PDP members threaten, Court sacks Ebonyi, No imposition of candidates, Inauguration of new Lagos PDP exco unacceptable― Ex- Zonal leader, Abayomi Kuye, Group condemns Benue PDP consensus option, Crisis brews in Oyo PDP, as aspirants rejects consensus candidates2023: Ondo PDP passes vote-of-no-confidence in lawmaker, presents alternative candidate, Inter-party consensus group mobilises support for Southern presidency, Kaduna airport attack: Buhari fiddles while Nigeria burns PDP extends tenure of Lagos chapter Caretaker Committee by one month, Niger South will produce next governor, says Niger PDP, PDP NWC receives reports, petitions on Ekiti ward congress, PDP aspirants know fate, Ondo Anti-corruption Bill: PDP PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA PDP begins sale, FG’s descent to fascism, PDP moves to avert crisis, Missing N25trn, Kwara PDP inaugurates 18-man, PDP hails conduct of congresses, PDP calls for calm, PDP demands discontinuation of trial, multiple disasters affecting states, PDP rejects reported hike, opening parallel secretariat, Nigerians fed up with Buhari, Lagos PDP, No crisis in Oyo PDP, PDP gets committee, Anti-party activities, Bauchi, Buhari’s impeachment constitutional, PDP demands independent truth, New Caretaker Committee, Niger, PDP, Ondo PDP, PDP, Reject bogus request for spendings, congratulate APC, Ten political parties, 14 vacant seats, PDP commiserates with flood victims, Violence mars PDP congress, PDP gives conditions, petrol price hike, Lagos PDP votes Alebiosu, PDP rejects N151 fuel price, Supreme Court judgment, PDP flags off Ondo, PDP governors, Ekiti PDP, Delta PDP, still in the race, Kaduna PDP Chairmanship aspirants, Former Edo lawmaker defects to PDP, PDP Campaign council, LASWA, Lagos, boat mishaps, intimated, Oba's palace, PDP, Lagos east, Edo PDP, Court restrains PDP over the dissolution of Ondo Local Government Exco, PDP over national delegate list,on

As the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for its primaries, the Plateau State Chapter of the party has charged delegates to be steadfast, united, and consider the interest and success of the party first.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Chairman of the party, Mr Christopher Adukuchili Hassan and the Publicity Secretary, Mr John Akans and made available to newsmen recently.

The duo commended members of the party for their priceless contributions towards building the party, particularly the recent congress committee members and ensuring the peaceful and successful conduct of ward and local government congresses, which produced ad-hoc delegates for the various primaries of PDP scheduled for this month.

“This particular month of May is unique in the life of our party, as it will witness the conduct of our Party Primaries for all elective positions, and the State Chairman, therefore, charge all true and loyal party members, especially the aspirants and their loyalists, to continue to be steadfast, united and exhibit the same peaceful, law-abiding maturity and sportsmanship, which they displayed during our congresses’ he said

The State Chairman pointed out that the month of May is a decisive month in ensuring that PDP consolidates on its objective of achieving a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections, by electing the candidates who have the requisite capacity, popularity, and capabilities and most importantly the unflinching and unwavering loyalty and commitment as true party men and women, who will always put the party first and above selfish interests, to ensure victory in the 2023 general elections.

“The time for aspirants to dwell on bashing and damaging the image, personality, and reputation of fellow aspirants, is now over and we specifically appeal to all our members, aspirants, and their supporters to henceforth desist from acts, comments, and insinuations which will cause more harm than good to our party.


“We strongly charge all of us to remain steadfast, united, and focused on our goal, as one big family and to always put the interest and objectives of the party first and foremost, in all actions and considerations at this time.

“As we prepare for the conduct of primaries, which we have consistently pledged will be free and fair and carried out on a level playing field for all our aspirants, as a party, we wish to support and encourage our delegates to deliver the best candidates during the Party Primaries, who will ensure our victories in the general elections”.

Hon Adukuchili Hassan further advised members that their primary responsibility as loyal and committed party members is to rally around and throw their considerable weight and might behind all victorious candidates after the primaries, in order to secure victory at the polls and maintain the party position as the most popular and beloved party for Plateau people.

He assured that the party primaries will be free and fair as promised by the leadership of PDP adding that the party will equally ensure a level playing field for all the aspirants.

“Our belief and our stand to all members is that we shall emerge stronger, more united, and happily victorious as a party, at the end of all our activities in this unique month of May 2022. Let us always remember that Party is Supreme in all our endeavours”, he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Osun guber race: Police charge registered political parties to submit itineraries…

Latest News

NIDCOM partners FMBN to launch diaspora housing scheme

Latest News

Ekiti 2022: Brace up against rigging, PDP tells voters

Latest News

Governor Abubakar of Jigawa drops presidential ambition

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More