Plateau PDP tasks members to put interest, success of party first

As the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) prepares for its primaries, the Plateau State Chapter of the party has charged delegates to be steadfast, united, and consider the interest and success of the party first.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Chairman of the party, Mr Christopher Adukuchili Hassan and the Publicity Secretary, Mr John Akans and made available to newsmen recently.

The duo commended members of the party for their priceless contributions towards building the party, particularly the recent congress committee members and ensuring the peaceful and successful conduct of ward and local government congresses, which produced ad-hoc delegates for the various primaries of PDP scheduled for this month.

“This particular month of May is unique in the life of our party, as it will witness the conduct of our Party Primaries for all elective positions, and the State Chairman, therefore, charge all true and loyal party members, especially the aspirants and their loyalists, to continue to be steadfast, united and exhibit the same peaceful, law-abiding maturity and sportsmanship, which they displayed during our congresses’ he said

The State Chairman pointed out that the month of May is a decisive month in ensuring that PDP consolidates on its objective of achieving a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections, by electing the candidates who have the requisite capacity, popularity, and capabilities and most importantly the unflinching and unwavering loyalty and commitment as true party men and women, who will always put the party first and above selfish interests, to ensure victory in the 2023 general elections.

“The time for aspirants to dwell on bashing and damaging the image, personality, and reputation of fellow aspirants, is now over and we specifically appeal to all our members, aspirants, and their supporters to henceforth desist from acts, comments, and insinuations which will cause more harm than good to our party.





“We strongly charge all of us to remain steadfast, united, and focused on our goal, as one big family and to always put the interest and objectives of the party first and foremost, in all actions and considerations at this time.

“As we prepare for the conduct of primaries, which we have consistently pledged will be free and fair and carried out on a level playing field for all our aspirants, as a party, we wish to support and encourage our delegates to deliver the best candidates during the Party Primaries, who will ensure our victories in the general elections”.

Hon Adukuchili Hassan further advised members that their primary responsibility as loyal and committed party members is to rally around and throw their considerable weight and might behind all victorious candidates after the primaries, in order to secure victory at the polls and maintain the party position as the most popular and beloved party for Plateau people.

He assured that the party primaries will be free and fair as promised by the leadership of PDP adding that the party will equally ensure a level playing field for all the aspirants.

“Our belief and our stand to all members is that we shall emerge stronger, more united, and happily victorious as a party, at the end of all our activities in this unique month of May 2022. Let us always remember that Party is Supreme in all our endeavours”, he said.

