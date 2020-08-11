Plateau PDP state congress postponed

There are strong indications that the state congress of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely, as the National Working Committee of the party is yet to constitute Electoral Committee.

Also, the moves by some of the aspirants to stop the congress on Monday suffered a setback as Plateau State High refused to grant the basic prayer of the aspirants to grant an injunction restraining the state caretaker committee from presiding over the congress.

It will be recalled that a cross-section of stakeholders of the party had petitioned the National Secretariat of PDP and as well approached the State High Court against the transmutation of Yakubu Chocho led state executive to state caretaker committee.

A source close to the state secretariat of the party told Tribune Online that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the state congress takes place on Wednesday adding that in spite of this, the National Working Committee of the party is yet to constitute an electoral committee.

Said he: “As at the time I am talking to you, the National Secretariat has not communicated with the state. If the electoral committee is constituted now done when will arrive Jos, Plateau State? It is not possible for them to arrive on Wednesday and still conduct the congress the same day.

“But from the feeler we are getting, the congress will not hold as scheduled due to various pending cases instituted by some aspirants. The National Secretariat is contemplating extending the tenure of the Caretaker Committee which tenure expired on Monday.”

Speaking with Tribune Online, the Head of Media State Caretaker Committee, John Akans said the state had played its part and was ready for the congress, adding that the arrival of Electoral Committee from Abuja on time will determine if the congress will hold on Wednesday.

He debunked the insinuation of internal wrangling within the party ahead of the congress, adding that all aspirants and stakeholders were in talking term to ensure hitch-free congress.

“PDP on the Plateau is one big family and you don’t expect all of us to be on the same page all the time. At the end of the congress, all of us will come together. At the end of the day, one person will be the chairman and others will follow him in running the party. We are not blaming those who went to court, it is a civilised way of seeking redress. But I know that after the Congress all of us will come together,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two leading contenders for the position of the state chairman of the party, Bitrus Kaze, who was a former member of House of Representatives and Chris Hassan have promised to reposition the party ahead of 2023 if elected.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

N2.5trn Voted For Federal Roads In 20 Years

THE Federal Government has in the last 20 years allocated the sum of N2.542 trillion to construction and rehabilitation of federal roads, Tribune Online findings at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, as well as the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, have revealed. The allocation was made during the administrations of four former leaders of the country; General Abdulsalami Abubakar (1999), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Alhaji Umaru Yar’ Adua (2007-2010) and Dr Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) and the current…

School Reopening: JAMB Meets Heads Of Tertiary Institutions On New Admission Date

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) is considering a new date for the commencement of the 2020 admissions processes from the earlier announced date of 22nd August 2020. The Board would accordingly meet all the tertiary institutions on Monday, 10th August 2020, to brainstorm on the possibility of shifting…

MONDAY LINES: Let’s Close Schools Forever

This one that COVID death is killing kings and their horsemen, big men dropping in droves, what do you think will happen if coronavirus stays put till 2023? Will there be elections?” “Why won’t there be elections? Life is for the living. We will hold rallies. We will campaign, we will sing, dance and thoroughly abuse our opponents…