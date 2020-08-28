Plateau PDP crisis worsens as 40 aspirants pulled out of state congress

The crisis rocking Plateau State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party took another dimension on Friday when 40 aspirants pulled out of the state congress scheduled for Saturday on the premise of irregularities and inconsistency.

It would be recalled that the party has been in crisis as a result of the transmutation of the state executives to the caretaker committee and scheming for state congress among stalwarts of the party.

As part of the moves to resolve the impasse, the National Secretariat of the party this week dissolved the Hon. Yakubu Chocho-led state caretaker committee and set up another committee headed by Senator Solomon Adokwe and others to pilot affairs of the party for another three months.

Meanwhile, there has been an earlier announcement of the plan to conduct state congress of the party this weekend.

Piqued by the development, 40 of the aspirants led by the former House of Representatives member, Hon. Bitrus Kaze told newsmen that “forty of the aspirants have decided to pull out of the state congress for lack of transparency and sincerity adding that the 40 aspirants have been shortchanged.”

He narrated that the stakeholders of the party were in Benue State recently at an elaborate meeting with Governor Ortom adding that part of the resolutions of the meeting was that a caretaker will be put in place to resolve all the issues at stake to lead to the withdrawal of all litigations over the crisis in the party.

“We are surprised that while all these have not been implemented, some group of people announced that state congress will be conducted on Saturday. None of the aspirants for the congress election has been cleared.

“Names of the congress committee from the national level are not known up to this time. The state planning committee is just a local committee for domestic issues. We are not informed of any congress taking place, therefore we cannot go into the contest. To make things worse, we don’t know those who are delegates. For these reasons, we cannot be part of the charade,” he said.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the new caretaker committee chairman Senator Solomon Adokwe for comment proved abortive as he cannot be reached on his phone.

