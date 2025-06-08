Plateau PDP chieftain, Kaze, resigns membership, cites victimisation

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, who was a former member of the House of Representatives of the 6th and 7th Assembly, Hon Bitrus Kaze, has resigned, citing unabating victimisation of himself and his followers.

In a resignation letter addressed to the party leadership in Shere ward of Jos East local government area of the State, made available to Tribune Online, the former federal lawmaker pointed out that his travails in the party started after he suggested that the 2015 gubernatorial ticket should be zoned to the Plateau South.

According to him, for making the suggestion, he has been tormented, ostracised and subjected to all manner of character mutilations and labelled “Enemy of Plateau State”, adding that the most worrisome was the unabating victimisation innocuous party faithful who dare to align with him.

He further lamented that in December 2014, the PDP disqualified four out of the five council chairmanship aspirants in Jos East on the eve of their primary election without any reason whatsoever adding that the venue of the election was moved to Jos North where election has been suspended for security reasons.

“Also at the 2024 ward congresses, all the exco members in Shere ward were unanimously returned elected for second term but the mandate of the people were brazenly overruled by those at the helm of the party.

“They rejected Yakubu Izang Seriki election as our ward chairman be ause he insisted that any disciplinary targeted at me or any party faithful must follow due process. The Jos East PDP Exco who emerged via Court ordered LGA congresse in 2021 were replaced in bulk at the LGA congresses of 2024 when their four year tenure has not elapsed” Kaze explained.

Kaze declared that he chose to resign his membership of the PDP was to avoid being the reason why innocent individual will continue to be disenfranchised.

