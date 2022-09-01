Plateau owes civil servants two months’ salary, not six months’ salary ― Head of Service

The Plateau State Government has dismissed the report that it is owing the state civil servants six months’ salary arrears, saying it is a ploy to tarnish the image of the government.

Speaking with the Tribune Online in Jos, the Head of Service in the State, Mr Sunday Hyat, said since the inception of the administrator in 2015, the government has made the payment of salary its priority, adding that apart from clearing the backlogs inherited from the previous administration, the government has been up to date.

“The claim made by an online media outlet that the government owes civil servants six months’ salary arrears was false.”It was reported without any verification and done in bad faith, probably to smear the image of the government.

For the avoidance of doubt, I want to make it categorically clear to the public that the government only owes its workers two months’ salary, not six months as published by some online media, ” he said.

He attributed the inability of the government to be up-to-date in the payment of salaries to shortfalls from the federal monthly allocation accruing to the state.

“We are aware of the commitment of our governor towards the welfare of civil servants that in the last seven years, the setback being experienced is as a result of revenue shortfall from the federation account, from which Plateau is not immune.”

“The government has kept to its commitment since it came on board in 2015. The state is behind these two months because of the economic meltdown, which is not peculiar to Plateau State alone, but I want to assure you that before December, the state will be up to date, “he assured.

The Head of Service, who assured that the two monthly backlogs would be paid, enjoined the state civil servants to be patient, adding that the state government is making concerted efforts to pay the outstanding two months.

On the welfare of civil servants, Mr Hyat said the government has disbursed a total sum of N3 billion to civil servants as a house renovation loan to workers in partnership with the Federal Mortgage Bank.

He further added that the government recently flagged off the construction of workers’ estate, adding that the administration supported the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress with land to execute the project in partnership with the Federal Mortgage Bank.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



