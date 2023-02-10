Isaac Shobayo-Jos

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Plateau State, Dr. Patrick Dakum, has dismissed the insinuation that he plans to defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC) before the governorship election, while he said there’s no iota of truth about the insinuation.

Speaking at a forum organized by the Correspondent Chapel, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, and the Plateau State Council on Friday, 10th February 2023, Dr Dakum said he left the APC on account of injustice along with his supporters, added that it would be morally and politically wrong for him to return to the party after having opened another chapter of his political career.

He said, “This is just a mere insinuation and figment of some people’s imagination; there is no iota of truth about it; how can I leave Egypt and return to Egypt when I am on my way to Cannan? I am focused, I know where I am headed; our destination is Rayfield Government House on May 29, 2023.

“I have seen the light; those expecting me back in APC are daydreamers; I can’t go back to Egypt. I am satisfied with the platform I am standing on. That is why I went straight to the orphanage home on Thursday to celebrate my victory with the less privileged in court.”

The LP gubernatorial candidate, who is a professional public health physician of over thirty years, promised that his combination with the former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in the state, Hon. Edward Pwajok, as his running mate, will provide a purposeful, dynamic, and strong leadership team that will take bold decisions in favour of the state if elected.

Dr. Patrick Dakum, who said good governance is lacking in Plateau State, added that the people of the state are still searching for a capable leader at the state level to take them out of the woods. “The coming of APC as an alternative in 2015 was to provide such good governance, but it all appears Plateau people are dissatisfied with the ruling party, and the people are on the search again.” Finding quality leadership and good governance necessitated my candidacy because I thought Plateau people deserved something better. “I will prove my calling as a health physician by prioritizing the medical well-being of the people.” Social security has been absent in the state, and I will focus more on the provisions of social security. I will also prioritize the segment of our people that has suffered neglect, like women, the less privileged, the aged, children, and the vulnerable. He also promised to introduce strategic urban development alternatives to cover every segment of the state economy and also reset the peace-building strategy for better and faster results.