Plateau LP dismisses rumours of rift, passes vote of confidence on its state chairman

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Plateau State chapter of the Labour Party(LP) has dismissed the insinuation of a rift within the party and the publication making the round that its Chairman Mrs Grace Zamfara has been removed saying it was a ploy by some group people to discredit the party.

According to the statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary Comrade Awara James Adara, the party said all its democratically elected state officials are presently functioning in their respective constitutional capacities adding that no official of the party has been removed.

It further pointed out that it has uncovered sinister moves by some members of the ruling party in the state to sow a seed of discord among the ranks of the party in Plateau State adding that the growth of the party was becoming a threat to their political rivals.

“We wish to categorically state that we are fully aware of the scheming and sinister moves by some opposition parties in the state, planning to sow the seeds of discord among the rank and file of the party members in Plateau state. The growth and general acceptance of the party by the people on the Plateau has posed threats to this opposition parties.”

The party, therefore, declared its total support for the candidature of Dr Patrick Dakum, as the democratically chosen Governorship flag bearer adding that its former gubernatorial flag bearer, Yohanna Margif has been properly substituted in line with the provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act.

It also passed a vote of confidence on Comrade Grace Zamfara as its state chairman and called on all the teeming supporters and members of the party to continue to render unflinching support until they deliver Dr Patrick Dakum to Plateau State Government House, Jos.

