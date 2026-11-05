Plateau LG chairmen set to establish security outfits to fight insecurity

Authorities of the 17 local government areas in Plateau State have concluded arrangements to establish security outfits in their respective councils to supplement traditional security agencies in combating persistent killings and other security challenges across the state.

At a press conference in Jos, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Usman Ephraim Gar, said the council chairmen had agreed to adopt the Wase Local Government security initiative as a model for strengthening grassroots security.

“The decision came after the successful training and formal registration of a community-based security organisation aimed at improving surveillance, intelligence gathering and response to criminal activity.

“They have all agreed that they will take a cue to have a formal security outfit that will help our traditional security agencies combat crime in our society,” he said.

He added that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had trained security personnel in Wase for three months. He said the formal registration of the outfits would facilitate information dissemination and improve collaboration between local security personnel and conventional security agencies.

Gar also dismissed speculation that the state government was interfering with local government finances, stating that Governor Caleb Mutfwang had never dictated how councils should spend their allocations.

He therefore advocated an increase in federal revenue allocations to local governments across the country, saying this would enable the third tier of government to execute more meaningful projects with a direct impact on their communities.