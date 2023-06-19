A member of the House of Representatives, representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has condemned the resurgence of violent attacks in parts of the state and called for the establishment of state police.

Baggo who made the call while speaking at a reception organised in his honour by people of his constituency in Jos said the unfortunate situation continued to fester due to the lack of capacity of the previous administration to mobilize for the creation of state policing to address the situation.

He pointed out that the situation in parts of Plateau calls for the prompt intervention of the federal government and most especially to go after the perpetrators to restore peace to the troubled areas.

“We need state police, and the federal government should understand the gravity of the situation and take appropriate action. We demand the arrest of the perpetrators and justice for the communities that have endured these attacks,” he said.

Bagos who is a second-term member of the House of Representatives assured his constituency that his second term will be eventful in terms of quality representatives adding that the people would not regret the mandate given to him

He expressed deep gratitude to his constituency for reelecting him and urged all supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to unite and collaborate for the sake of success, which would translate into the dividends of democracy.

Governor Caleb Mutwang of Plateau State, who was represented by his deputy, Ngo Josphine Piyo commended Baggos for his sterling performance in the House of Representatives, adding that his ability to exceed his previous performance was not in doubt.

Mutwang said his administration will not relent in its efforts towards ensuring that there is peace and harmonious relationship among the people of the state.

