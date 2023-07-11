Member Representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in House of the Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has called on all Plateau indigenes to rise and defend themselves against incessant bandits’ attacks across the State.

Bagos, who gave the charge via a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents, condemned in strong terms the renewed killings on Saturday and Sunday in Mangu and Jos South Local Government of the state where over 20 persons were killed by bandits.

The lawmaker who has been a Vanguard for Peace called on innocent Nigerians Citizens and particularly Plateau Villagers being attacked and killed daily by bandits to rise and defend themselves against incessant attacks.

Bagos expressed sadness over incessant attacks, especially the recent one in Mangu Local and Sunday in Farin Lamba Jos South where a total of 19 persons were killed respectively, urged Nigerians to protect themselves based on the Nigeria Constitution, saying every citizen had the right to self-defence and the right to exercise it.

He said: “Sadly, innocent Citizens are being attacked and killed on the daily bases in Plateau State particularly in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Mangu, hundreds have lost their lives since May 2023, and villagers can’t go to the farm, several displaced person camps, land taken over, farmlands destroyed, what a wicked world.

“Just on Saturday 12 persons were killed in Mangu and also yesterday night seven of my Constituents who are miners were targeted and gunned down, this is sad, barbaric and condemned.

“Amongst those killed, yesterday night include; 1. Ishaya David 25 from, Tana,2. Paul Adamu Dangyuruk 23, 3. Bitrus mancha Dantou, 4. Davou Boyi 40 from Dawurum, 5. Joseph John 39 from Dawurum, 6. Timothy Peter 35 from Dawurum. All in Turu, Jos South LGC of the State.

“Most of my Constituents now live in fear of bandits, and the attacks are now daily.

“In the face of this kind of breakdown in the will and capacity of the government to protect the people and their communities, law-abiding citizens must organize to protect themselves.

“The point here is when the government failed in its constitutional role to protect its people, citizens have a legitimate duty in law and morality to ensure the continuity of human life.”

According to him, “Self-defence is indeed a constitutional right. Under section 14(2)(b) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.





“Accordingly, section 17(2)(b) of the same constitution requires that “the sanctity of the human person shall be recognized” and to reinforce this, section 33(2)(a) makes self-defence lawful when undertaken in “defence of any person from unlawful violence or for the defence of property.”

“I want to call on all Plateau Citizens to be alert and defend themselves against attackers, and all Plateau State Citizens must unite to defend the land, we are Peaceful People, but our inheritance which is our land will never be taken by force,” Hon. Bagos noted.

