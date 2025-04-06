Plateau killings: Nwajiuba condoles with families of victims

A former Minister of State, Education, Honourable Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has extended his condolences to the families affected by the recent Plateau jungle justice incident, where a mob took the law into their hands in Bokkos Local Government Area, which resulted in over 52 deaths and numerous injuries.

Nwajiuba described the tragic event as a stark reminder of the breakdown of societal norms and the erosion of trust in the security apparatus and the judiciary.

“The increasing reliance on jungle justice is a direct result of citizens’ loss of confidence in the security agencies and the judiciary. When people feel that the system has failed them, they resort to extrajudicial measures, undermining the rule of law and perpetuating a cycle of violence.”

The former minister attributed the breakdown to security outfits lacking intelligence and focus due to non-commitment of the present administration administration basic human existence adding that due to high cost of commodities in the market today, the breakdown of societal norms have become inevitable to a large extent.

He however said the President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s priorities have turned basic human existence into an expensive commodity, leaving citizens feeling vulnerable and disenfranchised.

According to him, the rising cost of living has further exacerbated the situation, pushing people to the edge as Nigerians continue to make ends meet.

“By addressing the root causes of these issues and implementing effective security measures, we can begin to rebuild trust in our institutions and restore societal norms.

“The Plateau jungle justice incident serves as a wake-up call for the government to reevaluate its priorities and work towards creating a safer, more just society for all Nigerians,” Nwajiuba, who previously served as the Chairman of TETFund Board of Trustees, said.