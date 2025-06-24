Plateau killings: Northern elders demand urgent action on insecurity

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has condemned the brutal killing of innocent Nigerian travellers in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, calling the atrocity a reflection of Nigeria’s deepening security crisis and failure of leadership.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Professor Abubakar Jika Jiddere, the Forum said it was shaken to its core by the premeditated slaughter of 18 citizens, including women and children, who were ambushed, hacked to death, and set ablaze while en route to a wedding in Quan-Pan, Plateau.

Jiddere said: “This premeditated atrocity is not only a crime against humanity but a stark indictment of a nation losing its grip on the most basic duty of governance, the protection of human life.”

According to credible reports, the victims, including women and children hailed from Basawa, Sabon Gari Local Government Area in Kaduna State were on their way to a wedding in Quan-Pan, Plateau State, aboard a clearly marked official vehicle of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. After losing their way, they sought help in Mangu, only to be met with savagery.

Jiddere added, “They were ambushed, hacked down, and burned alive in what can only be described as a merciless, calculated act of terror. Of the eighteen aboard, only two survived, rescued by the courage of a single local resident.

“Let us be clear: this was not a case of mistaken identity. It was not random. It was an act of evil. In any functioning society, a marked official vehicle carrying unarmed civilians, particularly women and children, would be seen as sacrosanct. That such a group could be slaughtered in cold blood speaks volumes about the depths of hate, lawlessness, and moral decay festering in parts of our nation.

“This tragedy is part of a much darker narrative, one where the Northern region of Nigeria is bleeding daily from unchecked violence. In the North West, villages are emptied and lives stolen through mass abductions and killings.

“In the North East, terror persists. In the North Central, random killings and kidnappings have become routine. What was once sporadic unrest has mutated into systemic terror, thriving under the shadow of impunity and governmental inertia.

“The Northern Elders Forum categorically rejects silence, tokenism, or bureaucratic lip service. This is not the time for vague promises. It is the time for uncompromising, sustained action.”

The Forum rejected what it called silence, tokenism, and bureaucratic lip service in response to the tragedy, insisting that only uncompromising action could stem the tide of violence.

The NEF therefore demanded for “immediate arrest, public prosecution, and uncompromising punishment of all those responsible for the Mangu massacre. Justice must be swift and public.

“Accountability from the Plateau State Government and all relevant security agencies, including restitution to the victims’ families and to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“A federal security overhaul, not symbolic redeployments, but a real, strategic, and well-funded campaign to reclaim the North from bandits, terrorists, and killers.

“Massive deployment of trained security personnel and intelligence assets to violence-ridden regions across Northern Nigeria.

“Clear timelines, measurable outcomes, and public accountability from the Federal Government. Enough with empty reassurances. The North is tired of burying its dead”.

NEF further noted that Nigeria is bleeding, and it is bleeding from the North and the obligation to protect life and restore order is not a favour the government grants, but a constitutional imperative.

“To the grieving families, the people of Giwa LGA, and the Ahmadu Bello University community, NEF extends its deepest condolences. We grieve with you. We rage with you. And we stand with every Nigerian regardless of ethnicity, faith, or region, who has suffered because those in power have failed to keep them safe.

“This moment demands courage. It demands honesty. Above all, it demands action. Enough is enough,” the statement added.