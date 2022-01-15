Plateau killings: Irate youths attack monarch’s palace

The killings in Bassa local government area of Plateau State took a frightening dimension on Friday as the paramount ruler of Irigwe, the Bra Ngwe Irigwe Rt Rev Ronku Aka’s palace was attacked and vandalised by irate youths.

It would be recalled the community was attacked this week by bandits and over twenty people killed, residential houses burnt down along with harvested farm produce. Apart from this area has been under severe attack in the past one year by bandits.

Tribune Online learnt that the youths who were livid about the protracted killing in their community trooped out in their large number and stormed the palace of the paramount ruler whom they accused of not doing enough concerning their plight as a result of the frequent occurrence of the senseless killings.

They were irked over what they described as the failure by the monarch to defend his people from continued attacks in their communities.

The President, Irigwe Youth Development Association, Ezekiel Bini declared thus:

“I have just been informed that some people who call themselves youths have attacked the palace of our paramount ruler and destroyed properties in the pace. I don’t know where the youths come from but our monarch is safe.”

He said the attack on the palace was uncalled for adding that the traditional ruler like any other person in the chiefdom has been crying without any concrete action to arrest the situation by the security agencies.

“What do they want him to do, I don’t know, he has on several occasions drawn the attention of the government to the carnage going in his domain expecting the government whose primary responsibility is the protection of the people and their welfare. But until now, the authorities involved have done little or nothing to stop the killings while the people have continued to suffer.”

However, Operation Safe Haven in charge of security in the state has confirmed the attack on the palace in a statement signed by its Information Officer Major Ishaku Takwa.

“Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN were notified of an attack on the palace of Mbra Ngwe Irigwe the paramount ruler of Irigwe land of Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

“The attack was carried out by Irate youths suspected to be the Irigwe youth of Bassa Local Government.

“Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN have been mobilised to the scene to ensure law and order.”

