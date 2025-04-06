Plateau killings: Gov Mutfwang vows to prosecute perpetrators

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has vowed to ensure that those responsible for the recent killings in Bokkos Local Government Area, where over 50 people lost their lives, are brought to justice.

Speaking during an interactive session with Plateau State indigenes residing in Abuja, the governor declared that the era of arrested suspects walking free is over, stressing that the state government would prosecute anyone found culpable in the attacks.

“The pain of the people is my pain,” Governor Mutfwang stated. “As your governor, I make this solemn promise: anyone involved in spilling the blood of a Plateau citizen will be pursued and brought to justice. None of them will go scot-free.”

He disclosed that some suspects have already been apprehended, and affirmed that new security strategies are being introduced to protect farmers as the planting season approaches.

“I want to assure you that the lives lost in Bokkos will not be in vain. These attacks are clearly orchestrated, deliberate attempts to impoverish and intimidate our people at the start of every farming season. Let it be known: we will farm this year. No amount of intimidation will stop us,” Mutfwang declared.

While acknowledging the grief and mourning across the state, he said the decision to go ahead with the meeting followed consultations with leaders at home and in the diaspora, asserting that the people of Plateau remain resilient.

Reflecting on the broader security situation, the governor noted that Plateau had begun regaining its status as the “Home of Peace and Tourism” following a year of relative calm before the resurgence of violence.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his prompt intervention and for directing federal agencies to provide relief materials to the victims of the Bokkos attacks.

Governor Mutfwang also called on Plateau citizens in Abuja to remain united and uphold the core values of peace, unity, tolerance, and excellence. He encouraged public servants to emulate the legacy of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse, whom he described as a model of fairness and service.

He concluded by urging citizens to support one another across ethnic and religious lines and contribute to the progress of Plateau State, stating, “Our strength lies in our togetherness.”