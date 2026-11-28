To mark his 80th birthday, retired Reverend Baba Nuhu Ninkes Maikano embarked on an 88-kilometre peace walk from Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State to Jos, the state capital. Given his advanced age and the dangerous highways he had to travel on to complete his mission, those around him feared it could be a suicide mission.

Apart from the distance he had to cover to reach his destination, Jos, the state capital, the roads are bumpy, hilly and dangerous for such an exercise, given the prevailing insecurity along the routes he travelled.

Relatives and other acquaintances who learnt of his intention to commemorate his 80th birthday in this unique manner attempted to talk him out of the mission, but he persisted.

Despite pressure from friends and relatives to abandon the idea, the octogenarian remained undeterred. He preferred to embark on the journey rather than roll out the drums to celebrate his birthday.

In an interview with the Saturday Tribune, the 80-year-old explained why he undertook such an endurance walk at his age. Reverend Maikano emphasised that the long peace walk was a protest against the killings in his local government area and other adjoining council areas. He said he also chose to undertake it as a way of thanking the Lord for keeping him alive to the ripe age of 80 and blessing him with good health.

In addition to being a retired Army officer, Reverend Maikano was a former councillor representing Jannaret Ward in Mangu Local Government Area. He was also a clergyman with the Assemblies of God Church before his retirement.

Before embarking on the arduous journey on October 28, 2026, Reverend Maikano, also known as “Baba,” said he underwent a medical examination to ascertain his fitness for the exercise. He received a certificate of fitness as well as medical advice.

“I went to the hospital before starting the endurance trek and was given permission to begin the exercise, along with medical advice. I also informed the Mangu Local Government authorities. Despite their efforts to persuade me otherwise because of my advanced age, I assured them that I was capable of doing it.”

The 80-year-old man, who dubbed the endurance walk a “Trek of Faith,” said insecurity in parts of Plateau State was a serious concern to many people and that he wanted to draw the government’s attention to the plight of those who had been traumatised by the senseless killings over the years.

“On October 28, 2026, my birthday, I took off from Mangu Mini Stadium at around seven in the morning. Local government officials and friends were present to bid me farewell. Although I had written to the authorities before my birthday, security personnel were provided to accompany me because of the security challenges in the local government area and the places I would pass through.”

According to the retired clergyman, he became the talk of the communities along the route, particularly as he made his way through the hilly and winding terrain. Some drivers stopped to ask why he was undertaking such a strenuous walk at his age, while others encouraged him.

“In every village where I took a break, people wanted to talk to me and encourage me. By God’s grace, I completed the two-day trek with less stress than I had expected. Throughout the exercise, I prayed and interceded for Plateau State, which is besieged by terrorists.

“When I arrived in Heipang, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, I was unable to proceed because of a curfew imposed by the council as a result of insecurity. So, I slept at a friend’s house and set out again the following day at 6:45 a.m., arriving in Jos at 4:00 p.m. to the warm embrace of many people who had heard about my endurance trek.

“They included friends, government employees and members of the media. I gave thanks to God for enabling me to complete my mission.

“I have enjoyed God’s faithfulness and mercy. For anyone to live on earth for 80 years is cause for celebration, but I chose to celebrate in this way. At my age, I should not fold my arms; I should pray for the peace of my state. The fact that I can walk and run at this age is due to God’s grace upon my life. At the age of 80, I travelled 88 kilometres from Mangu Mini Stadium to Jos. The trek was primarily intended to intercede for my state and thank God for my life and health.

“When I told people that I wanted to embark on this journey, they said, ‘Baba, you will die along the way.’ I told them I would not die because God’s grace was upon me. Before embarking on the journey, I went to Mangu General Hospital to be examined. My takeaway from this is that God is trustworthy and willing to grant your requests.

“Before embarking on this journey, I contacted people who are much younger than I am—those in their 40s, 50s and 60s—to accompany me. They declined, while some disappeared on the day fixed for our departure, claiming that they did not want to die.

“The main lesson from all of this is that you should present your intentions to the Lord whenever you decide to do something. It will end in praise if you have faith, perseverance and prayer,” he said.

The retired clergyman consequently made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to take the insecurity in Plateau State and other parts of the country seriously, saying that the loss of lives and property was projecting the country in a bad light.