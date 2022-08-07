Plateau: I remain Labour party guber candidate, says Margrif

As Labour Party in Plateau State enmeshed in controversy over its gubernatorial ticket, Ambassador. Yohanna Margif has declared that he remains the gubernatorial candidate of the party and vowed not to relinquish the governorship ticket to anyone.

It would be recalled that a gubernatorial primary of the party was allegedly held on Friday and produced Dr Patrick Dakum as its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday, Ambassador Magrif said some politicians had approached him to relinquish the ticket for them adding that he was in the race to give Plateau State a quality leadership that would stand the test of time.

“I Amb. Yohanna Margif is and remains the standard bearer of the Labour Party ticket on the Plateau. No doubt, some individuals had approached me, requesting that I relinquish the hard-earned ticket to them but being the serious-minded politician that I am, I felt it will be unwise to toy with the party mandate and the people’s trust hence my stern refusal to grant their wishes.

“Surprisingly, while I was strategically going on with my campaign, my attention got drawn to a purported governorship primary of the party held on 5 August 2022 at Ken Palace Jos where one Dr Patrick Dakum emerged as my replacement.

“While I find that kangaroo arrangement which is obviously borne out of desperation laughable, it is impressive no set the record straight lest our tremendous fellowship be misguided. I wish to reiterate that I had at no time withdrawn from the race and neither do I intend to.”

Margif said he is determined to transform the security and intelligence architecture for peace and unity of Plateau and ensure justice for all by observing the rule of law.

He added by promising that if elected, he will build roads, housing, water sanitation, power and broadband infrastructures among others to advance development in the state.