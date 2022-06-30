Plateau High Court sentences three to death over murder

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos has sentenced three men to death for their involvement in stabbing their victim to death six years ago at Gada Biu community of Jos North Local Government Area.

The culprits were initially four in number stabbed to death one Joseph Gonsum in the stomach. But the fourth culprit, Emmanuel Jah, died in the course of the trial and was only sentenced to death in absentia.

The other three culprits physically sentenced to death are Terry Kefas, Samson James and Patrick Nyam who were present in court.

The trial Judge, Mr Justice Arum Ashom of the State High Court 3, said that the matter which is a case of culpable homicide is punishable with death and punishable under Section 97 of the Penal Code, Cap 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

Justice Ashom said that by stabbing the victim in the stomach, the accused had the knowledge that death would be the probable consequence of their action thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code, Cap 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

Delivering the judgement which lasted for about five minutes, the presiding judge said, “I hereby sentence you (all the three accused) to death by either hanging or lethal injection till you be dead.”

Reacting to the judgement, Counsel to the state, who is a beneficiary of the judgement, Mr John Mantu, regarded the case as a justice to the society, adding that they gave their best during the trial while appreciating the industry of the trial judge.

As you know, according to Mantu, this is a case between the State and the accused, and when convinced they will be sentenced to death.

On why the delay since six years that the case had been in court, he said that “justice hurried is justice crashed.”


He said that the delay was necessitated by many factors like COVID–19 pandemic, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Plateau Chapter strike and above all the technicality involved on the part of the counsel.

“As the defence counsel asked for the copy of the judgement, definitely we are expecting an appeal of the judgement. We are competent,” he added.

For the defence counsel to the convicted accused persons, Mr D.A. Adudu, told journalists that he was going to appeal the judgement, adding that it was because of that stance that he ordered that a copy of the judgement be given to the defence counsel.

