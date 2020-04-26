Plateau: Heads may roll over leaked COVID-19 index case result

There are strong indications that heads may roll at the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) Laboratory for COVID-19 testing following a leakage of a confidential laboratory result of a lady tested to be coronavirus positive.

Prior to the official announcement of the first index case in Plateau State, the official result of the test had gone viral on the social media, thus causing an embarrassment to the management of the institute, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Plateau State Government.

Worried by the development Plateau State Government has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the leak of the confidential laboratory result of some suspected COVID-19 cases carried out at the National Veterinary Research Institute Testing Centre in Vom which has been circulating in the social media.

According to statement issued by the State Commissioner of Information, Mr Daniel Majang, the State Government expressed disappointment with the act which has not only breached ethical medical standards, but also exposed the suspected case to negative consequences including stigmatisation and discrimination.

“Government totally condemns this act which regrettably has the tendency of jeopardising its efforts at fighting the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world. In order not to allow that to happen, the government has since commenced comprehensive investigations into the matter with a view to unravelling those responsible and applying the necessary punishment.”

He pointed that the investigation will cover the entire process of the test from sample collection, investigation and result dissemination and assured members of the public not to be deterred by this isolated incident as all measures have been taken to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

The State Government implored members of the public to continue to abide by all the regulations of social distancing, hygiene and sanitation and also report any suspected case.

All attempts to speak with the information officer of the NVRI, Mr Pam Zang on the issue proved abortive. But a management staff of the institute who craved anonymity disclosed that the leakage was not from NVRI, but added that in spite of that the institute has commenced its investigations into the matter.

It was learnt that the Federal Ministry of Health on its part has waded into the matter with the aim of getting into the root of the incident thus creating apprehension at the NVRI.

