A group christened “Concerned Plateau APC Consolidation Vanguard” (PACV) has debunked a statement credited to Governor Caleb Mutfwang alleging that the administration of his predecessor Simon Bako Lalong did not hold a Security Council meeting for one year until he came into the office to organize one.

In a swift reaction through a statement signed by its convener, Comrade Jok Samuel Camillus, the group said it was obvious and glaring that former Governor Simon Lalong always convened security meetings whenever the need arose.

“To put the records straight, PACV said the Lalong administration held regular security meetings, including emergency sessions whenever the need arose. For instance, in May 2023 alone, two Security Council meetings were held in response to the attacks in Mangu and Riyom, among others.

This was reported by the media and a press statement issued by the former Director of Press and Public Affairs to Governor Lalong, Dr Makut Simon Macham, on May 19. The statement and video footage of Governor Lalong’s press conference are accessible online.”

PACV, therefore, advised Governor Mutfwang to face his duty of protecting the lives and properties of the citizens according to the oath he swore rather than engage in blaming Governor Lalong, who has since handed over to him and moved on.

“If Governor Mutfwang needs the help of his predecessor, Governor Simon Lalong, he should ask without going around in circles. After all, Lalong, while handing him over, prayed for his success and assured him of his support anytime, any day.

“The peace and security of the Plateau are above partisan considerations but require collective efforts. “Even though the PDP refused to support Governor Lalong in tackling insecurity during his term because of their hunger for power and consistently used it as a major campaign tool, Lalong and the APC will not pay them back in their coin because the lives of Plateauneans matter most.”

PACV also said it was proud of the achievements of Governor Simon Bako Lalong, particularly in the area of peace and security, during his tenure, which is acknowledged locally, nationally, and internationally.

It also appealed to the governor to pay the striking workers rather than offer further excuses such as saying he inherited 11 billion naira in salary arrears from the past governor.

“11 billion naira is nothing compared to the over 36 billion naira salary backlog that Lalong inherited from Governor David Jang in 2015, including 8 months of arrears, no work, no pay, and 12 months of pension, among others, which he cleared and was nicknamed ‘Governor Alert’,” Jok Samuel said.

