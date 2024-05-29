Plateau State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shimankar Valley Limited for the construction of over 300 Megawatts power plants in selected communities in the state to open up Plateau for industrialisation.

The Governor who disclosed this in a state broadcast to mark his one year in office also mentioned that his administration has equally signed into law the bill for the establishment of Plateau State Energy Corporation and Plateau state electricity market.

He pointed out that the laws were designed to facilitate the generation of adequate electricity, including renewable energy sources to meet the high need for the industrialisation in the state and to sell to neighboring states for revenue generation.

On agriculture, Governor Muftwang stated that his administration had procured over 200 trucks of fertilizers for farmers while efforts are on to purchase more adding that the state government has equally trained 340 vibrant youths and equipped them with modern agricultural techniques to launch the state into commercial agriculture and ensure efficient contribution to national food security.

“We have mapped out plans to develop 4,000 hectares of land in each of the five principal crop zones of the state. These zones are designated for rice cultivation in Wase, Shendam, Langtang North, Langtang South, and Qua’an Pan LGAs; maize in Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi LGAs; wheat in Bassa and Jos North LGAs; potatoes in Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom LGAs; and vegetables in Jos North, Jos South, and Riyom Local Government Areas respectively.

“Additionally, our collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has bolstered our efforts to strengthen the agricultural value chains of maize, rice, and wheat” he said.

He further narrated that the inauguration of the Tin City Metro initiative which introduces 15 modern MAN-Diesel buses and the expansion of the fleet of the Plateau Express Service represent the administration dedication to modernizing urban transportation for the benefit of all citizens.

In the same vein, the Governor added that the revitalization of the rail transport system in collaboration with the Nigerian Railway Corporation is part of the government deliberate move to ease the transportation challenges of commuters.

“Our commitment to transparent and accountable leadership has paved the way for tangible progress in infrastructure development, healthcare provision, educational reform, agricultural enhancement, and power generation.

“We have thus, constructed and rehabilitated quite a number of road networks within Jos-Bukuru metropolis and beyong, transforming them into conduits of commerce, connectivity, and community cohesion”.

Governor Muftwang added that the administration has also enhanced the state’s security framework by reactivating the previously dormant state-owned security outfit—Operation Rainbow with the retraining of over 600 personnel, meticulously chosen across the state.

He said such measures have rendered the state security outfit highly responsive and proactive in addressing community-level security challenges adding that the administration has also unveiled the State Security and Information Center, where citizens can report security concerns via a toll-free line.

“This center enables the government to receive timely information on pressing security issues from different communities, both urban and rural in order to ensure swift action. It is in the light of these measures that we have initiated the home return of our Internally Displaced Persons, ensuring they return to lands that await their toil and harvest without hitches”.