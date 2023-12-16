Arrangements have been concluded by the Plateau State Government to establish the National Film Village to serve as a creative incubator for emerging talents in the state and beyond.

The State Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven, disclosed this while taking journalists on a guarded tour of the project sites in Kuru and Mararaban Jar’ma in the Jos South local government area of the state.

According to him, the venture is expected to revolutionise both the local and global landscapes, featuring state-of-the-art music and movie studios, ensuring equitable wealth distribution, and providing a platform for scaling up and showcasing the talents of Plateau’s youth on the global stage.

He added that the state has equally concluded arrangements for the construction of smart city housing units for low, middle, and high-income earners for sustainable housing developments in its comprehensive approach to the state.

“We are here to inspect the sites of our film village and also in respect of the housing project of His Excellency Barr. Caleb Mutfwang tagged Jos Smart City Housing Units.”

Laven said the governor has directed all relevant agencies concerned to ensure appropriate sites are secured so that the developers can come in as quickly as possible to commence work.

“We want to develop a state-of-the-art film village, the first of its kind in Africa, here. Wycliffe Jean is coming on December 28, 2023, for a peace concert and then to perform the foundation-laying ceremony of the Film Village. The governor has gotten the commitment of all developers to hit the ground running.”

He further stressed, “Governor Mutfwang, in line with his vision to transform the state, wants to change the narrative of Plateau State being the home of the Civil Service and show that Plateau is still the destination for entertainment, peace, and tourism.”

According to Laven, “The Film Village and Jos Smart City projects, when completed, will generate huge revenue for the state. The development will further boost tourism and bring the state to the national and international limelight. Indeed, Plateau will be the headquarters of entertainment in Africa, he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Lands and Survey Town Planning, Peter Nyam Gai, said what this implied is that they are talking about foreign direct investment (FDI) to boost the economy, stressing that the state government is ready to hit the ground running to ensure that these projects that have a timeline are activated within the specific time.

Similarly, the General Manager of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMBD), Arch. Hart Bankat, expressed satisfaction with the two sites secured for the projects, saying it is in line with Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s mandate to implement the greater Jos master plan.

