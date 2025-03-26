Plateau govt, Israel partner to advance agriculture, technology, medicine

The Plateau State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the State of Israel in key sectors such as agriculture, technology, and medicine to drive sustainable development and economic growth.

Governor Mutfwang disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Michael Freeman, at the Old Government House, Rayfield, Jos. He highlighted that the shared characteristics between Plateau State and Israel, particularly in climate and topography, present vast opportunities for collaboration.

The Governor mentioned his administration’s strategic focus on agricultural transformation, aiming to boost food production and position the state as a major export hub.

“In many respects, Plateau State and Israel have similar weather patterns and topography, and we are blessed with abundant natural resources. Our priority is to enhance the agricultural sector, not just for local consumption, but for global exports as well. However, we recognise the challenges in storage and preservation, and we are eager to leverage Israel’s expertise in these areas to maximise productivity,” the Governor stated.

He also emphasised the importance of livestock development, adding that Plateau State stands to benefit significantly from Israel’s advanced techniques in animal husbandry and dairy farming.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated his administration’s commitment to establishing a Faculty of Medicine at Plateau State University, Bokkos, and emphasised the vital role Israeli expertise would play in achieving this vision.

“Developing our capacity for medical tourism is a key priority for us. Plateau State’s favourable climate already offers natural health benefits, but with the right infrastructure, we can become a destination for world-class medical care. Israeli innovation in medical technology will be instrumental in making this a reality,” he added.

On security, Governor Mutfwang condemned the abduction of Israeli hostages by Hamas, drawing parallels to the kidnappings and security challenges in Plateau State. He expressed hope that discussions with the Israeli delegation would provide valuable insights into strengthening security measures and safeguarding the lives of citizens.

In his remarks, Israeli Ambassador Michael Freeman briefed his host on Israel’s groundbreaking agricultural technologies, particularly drip irrigation, which has revolutionised farming by increasing crop yields while significantly reducing water consumption.

“Drip irrigation has transformed agriculture, especially in water-scarce regions. For instance, in rice farming, this method cuts water usage from 5,000–6,000 litres per kilogram to just 1,500 litres. Implementing such innovative solutions in Plateau State will enhance food security, improve farmers’ livelihoods, and drive economic development,” Ambassador Freeman stated.

He reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to knowledge-sharing and technology transfer, adding that the partnership would unlock new opportunities for growth and prosperity in Plateau State.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment from both parties to explore concrete steps towards implementing these collaborations to ensure long-term benefits for the people of Plateau State.

