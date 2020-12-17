Plateau governor tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has tested positive for COVID-19 following a test he and members of his family carried out.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press Affairs to the governor, Dr. Makut Simon Machan, the result indicated that Governor Lalong’s test returned positive while all members of his family tested negative.

Consequently, the governor who is asymptomatic has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested.

The statement pointed out that the governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment, adding that all state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by the deputy governor.

The statement said the governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent.

