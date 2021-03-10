Plateau Government takes delivery of Covid-19 vaccines

As Plateau State Government takes delivery of 105,600 doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccines, the state government has declared that health workers that would be saddled with the responsibility of administering the vaccines will undergo one-week training before it is rolled out.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu, who disclosed this while receiving the vaccine on behalf of the governor said the vaccines would be kept in a safe place, adding that the state government will soon commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines.

Professor Atu disclosed that the vaccine doses will be rolled out in four phases, adding that the first recipients will be front-line health workers, support staff and strategic leadership, followed by individuals ages 50 years and above.

According to him, the third phase will cover individuals ages 18 to 49 with relevant medical conditions, while the last group will be the remaining eligible population, which is made up of individuals ages 18 to 49 without relevant medical conditions.

He urged the people of the state to register online and be prepared to be vaccinated whenever it gets to their turn and further implored them to continue to observe all the Covid-19 protocols as a way of fighting the pandemic.

In his address, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Nimkong Lar, debunked the insinuation doing the round that the Covid-19 vaccine was harmful and also that it would further make people more vulnerable to the deadly disease.

Dr Lar said administering the vaccine on top government officials like Mr President, the Vice President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was enough evidence to convince everyone that the vaccine was part of government’s intervention to arrest the pandemic.

“Those behind the insinuations are just mischief-makers who simply want to frustrate government efforts in eradicating the pandemic. One of the reasons it was administered on top government functionaries like the Mr President and others was to convince Nigerians that there’s no harm in it as it is being speculated in some quarters,” he said.

On the storage facilities, the commissioner declared: “We have quite a lot of places where the vaccine can be stored, storage facilities are no problem. The EU Prime centre at the state State Secretariat is there alongside other places.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…