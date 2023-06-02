Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State has approved the suspension of the 17 local government area structures to pave the way for the investigation being carried out by the State House of Assembly on their financial activities.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Mr Gyang Bere, the governor said the suspension was sequel to the request of the House dated June 1, 2023, recommending the suspension of the seventeen (17) local government area chairmen.

Muftwang said the recommendation for the suspension was based on their inability to make available records of their income and expenditure to the house.

He said: “In the light of the foregoing, His Excellency hereby approves with immediate effect the suspension of the 17 Local Government Area Structures to pave the way for the investigation being carried out by the House.”

The governor, therefore, directed that all properties belonging to the local government areas be immediately handed over to the directors of personnel management.

It would be recalled that the House, in its plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon. Nuhu Abok Ayuba, on Thursday reached the conclusion that the chairmen and their councillors should be suspended for their refusal to submit their financial records for scrutiny as demanded by the lawmakers.

This was a sequel to the notice of motion presented before the Assembly by the member representing Langtang North, Hon. Ponfa Jingfa Tyem.

