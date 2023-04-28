The death toll in the Jos explosion in Plateau State has risen to twenty as many families continue to search for their missing relatives.

Recall that a tanker laden with petrol on Thursday failed to brake, fell at the Bauchi road T-junction in the Jos North local government area of the state, and exploded, leading to the deaths of some people within the vicinity, mostly passengers, while vehicles were equally damaged.

Tribune Online findings revealed that four of those receiving treatment at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, one of whom was a student of the University of Jos from the Kanke local government area of the state, died in the early hours of Friday.

A source close to the hospital revealed that the relatives of those who died had picked up their corpses for burial, adding that the bodies of two others from Jigawa state were also picked up at the same time for burial.

It was also gathered that the corpses of four other people who could not be identified were also discovered at the scene of the incident in the early hours of Friday.

The source further disclosed that ten other bodies deposited at the mortuary were also picked up and buried at the Zaria Road cemetery after the jumat prayers.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Police Command, in a statement by its spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, said thirteen unidentified persons were burned beyond recognition, which is an increase from what was reported in the earlier release.

According to the command, the corpses have been buried by the Jamatul Nasir Islam JNI according to Islamic rites, while ten (10) injured people were taken to various hospitals for medical attention.

The command added that further developments also revealed that an angry mob in their hundreds attacked the FRSC staff and burned down their operational vehicle with Reg No. AO1 783 RS, in the course of which one of the FRSC staff sustained injuries on his forehead, adding that one suspect has been arrested.

It was further disclosed that twenty-eight shops, eight motor vehicles or cars, six tricycles, and two (2) motorcycles were burned during the inferno.





