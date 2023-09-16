The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Reverend Yakubu Pam, has commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, over the latter N500m donation to 500 families affected by violent conflicts in Plateau State.

The NCPC boss, in a letter, ” Appreciation For Touching More Lives in My State, ’ which was made available to newsmen at the weekend in Abuja, Reverend Pam, said the gesture of Senator Tinubu was

an exemplary demonstration of Christian values of charity and humility worth learning from.

“It is not just about the amount but the empathy, sense of commitment as well as the humility of going there to make the donation to those 500 families across six local government areas of Plateau state,” said Reverend Pam, an indigene of Plateau state.

“Your commitment to humanity transcends politics, and your selflessness in reaching out to those in need is truly commendable; your very people-focused and positive disposition has not only vindicated those of us who became temporary victims of skeptical political opponents’ propaganda for standing for your progressive ideals; you have also helped win many to the side of truth, forgiveness, and truth – even without preaching,” he stated.

The NCPC boss expressed profound appreciation to the First Lady for what he called unwavering commitment to the principles of Christian charity and a recent act of generosity that has touched the lives of many in Plateau State.

“The news of your noble gesture of donating N500m to 500 Plateau families affected by violent conflicts in six local government areas resonated deeply with me and filled my heart with gratitude; it is a continuation of your lifelong service to humanity and a shining example of Christ’s teachings on compassion, love, and selflessness in action.

“Your physical presence in Jos to personally deliver this generous gift and to commiserate with the victims is a testament to your exceptional spirit of Christian charity; it is evident that you lead by example and are not content with mere words of sympathy but are driven by a sincere desire to make a tangible difference in the lives of those who are suffering, “ Reverend Yakubu Pam stated.





According to the NCPC boss, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has continued to justify her antecedent as a committed Christian whose life of service and empathy for others reflect great leadership.

“Your words of encouragement to the affected families, urging them not to lose hope and to have faith in God, are a source of strength and solace in their time of distress, and your leadership as the Chairperson of Renewed Hope Initiative Foundation is a shining beacon of hope, demonstrating that faith without works is indeed dead.

“I am also deeply moved by the commendation of the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who described you as “a very compassionate leader with a passion for humanity.”