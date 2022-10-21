Plateau cleric distances self from APC presidential campaign council list

A clergyman and social peace advocate, Reverend Gideon Para-Mallam, has distanced himself from the All Progressive Congress presidential campaign list, saying he stands by the decision of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) which is against Muslim/Muslim ticket.

The names of the clergyman and his wife, Professor Funmi Para-Mallam, were among those who made the list.

In a statement signed and made available to the Tribune Online, Reverend Para-Mallam said he was not aware of his nomination, nor did the party sort his consent before the nomination.

“My attention has been drawn to a list in circulation which indicates that I (or my wife, Prof. Para-Mallam), have been nominated to serve on the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council. Neither of us was aware of this nomination and our consent was not sought.

” Nigeria is a great country, our present setbacks notwithstanding. But I believe that Nigeria will be great again. I love this country. I am not a partisan politician. I am a clergyman and a social justice peace advocate. I am non-partisan. I am also not a card-carrying member of any political party in Nigeria today (not that it would be wrong, but I am not at the moment). Besides, CAN has taken a position against any Muslim-Muslim ticket and any Christian-Christian ticket. I respect that decision.

” Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, and multi-religious country. This contextual reality needs to show in the way our political parties play their politics through fair internal party politics. Accepting to serve in the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council will negate this fundamental reality of who we are as a multi-religious country. Inclusionary politics should triumph over exclusionary politics in the future, not just in 2023.

” I, therefore, wish to distance myself from membership of any campaign team of any political party in the forthcoming 2023 elections. I have some respected and close friends in all the major political parties. I will continue to work to promote political harmony and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria,” he said.

