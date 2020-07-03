The Chief of Staff to the Plateau State Governor Noel Donjur has tested positive to COVID-19 after the test conducted for members of the State Executive Council on 1st July, following the directive of Governor Lalong.

It would be recalled that Governor Simon Lalong on Wednesday directed all members of the State Executive Council to go for COVID-19 test and as well proceed on self-isolation as the Commissioner for Commerce and industry-tested of the pandemic.

According to Statement signed by the Director of Press Affairs Dr Makut Simon Machan the outcome tests indicate that all other members of the State EXCO tested negative except the Chief of Staff who is asymptomatic and in good condition.

It further pointed out that health officials have commenced treatment for him at one of the isolation centres in the State capital, Jos, while members of his family and other contacts are being traced and tested.

The statement pointed out that Chief of Staff who is in high spirits seek prayers from members of the public and also encourages people to submit to COVID-19 testing which is very important in unveiling cases and leading to treatment.

Meanwhile, other personal aides of the Governor, Permanent Secretaries, heads of parastatals as well as other senior civil servants conducted the test on Thursday 2nd July 2020 and are awaiting the results.

Governor Lalong in the meantime continues to admonish citizens to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued to curtail the virus.

