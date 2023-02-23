Isaac Shobayo

The youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) Jos North local government area of Plateau State has endorsed the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Musa Agah, for Bassa/Jos North federal constituency.

Speaking with the newsmen shortly after the endorsement in Jos, Plateau State, the Youths CAN chairman of the council, Deacon Haggai Bitrus Sorongi, said the unanimous endorsement was due to the impeccable track records of Agah and his accomplishments at the state assembly and federal house of representatives.

He said the youths interacted with other candidates and examined their credentials and came to the logical conclusion that Agah remained the best, considering his experience as a lawmaker.

“We have looked at the credentials of all the candidates from various political parties that are contesting for this seat, and we found that Musa Agah supersedes others and has the qualifications to be there.” “One of the experiences that he had was his membership in the Plateau State House of Assembly and as a member of the House of Representatives, coupled with his impeccable character, among other attributes.”

He described the aspiration of Agah as a plateau project, coupled with their interest in peace, unity, and togetherness in the constituency. Evangelist Joshua Gamada, who presented a letter of endorsement to Hon. Agah in Jos, said the decision came after thorough research and wide consultation among various stakeholders in the constituency. He said, "Your acceptability as the most preferred candidate among the ethnic youths of all nationalities and other tribes and residences in the Jos North and Bassa constituencies is evident." "Your credibility and wealth of experience in legislative matters at both the state and national level are second to none. Your resilience in speaking out and standing with your constituents during their trying moments was outstanding. "Your acceptability and availability to your constituents at different levels in Bassa and Jos North is remarkable." Your quality representation and good track record of achievement within a short time of being at the National Assembly were commendable. "It is on this premise that we hereby endorse you as our unanimous candidate for member, Federal House of Representatives, for Bassa/Joseph North for the 2023 general elections."

However, the endorsement of Musa Agah by the Christian youths came 24 hours after a prominent Islamic cleric and Chairman Council of Ulama, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’lkamatia Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingre, allegedly adopted Hon. Muhammad Alkali of the PRPiss the candidate for Jos North/Bassa Federal cons.