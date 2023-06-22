Apparently disturbed by the recent attacks in parts of the Plateau Central Senatorial District, the Senator representing the zone, Senator Diket Plang, has described the attack as barbaric and unprovoked aggression against innocent people.

The federal lawmaker said in a statement that it is worrisome that despite all entreaties and efforts by stakeholders to stop the attacks in parts of Bokkos and Mangu local government areas, the marauders still continue with their onslaught against the peace-loving people of the councils.

“It is inhuman and barbaric, considering the efforts of the government, security forces, traditional institutions, and other critical stakeholders within the last week. The constant and unrelenting attacks on our people have become unbearable and have subjected the victims to untold hardship, thus making them refugees in their state.

“The main source of livelihood for our people, which is farming, is disrupted. These renewed killings may be a strategy to scare people, especially farmers, away from their farms and could turn out to be a recipe for hunger because if the attack persisted, there might be a poor harvest this season.

“So, the government and security agencies must rise to the duty of protecting lives and properties and collaborate with major stakeholders in wading off the undesirable elements,” he opined.

He called on the heads of security agencies in the state to urgently deploy more security personnel to the affected communities to forestall further destruction of lives and properties.

The Senator representing Plateau Central, who commended traditional rulers, leadership of Community Development Associations, including religious leaders, in the affected council areas for their determination to halt the orgy of killings, enjoined them not to relent in their efforts and speak with one voice, offering the state and federal governments advice on how best to address the pathetic situation.

He further averred that the situation at hand requires collective efforts, saying that all the stakeholders, including the political class, irrespective of their political lineage and party affiliations in the senatorial district, are expected to put aside their political, ethnic, or religious differences to tackle the monster threatening peaceful coexistence in the zone.

“As a people, there must be a collective will and determination to arrest this ugly trend disrupting our decent way of life anchored on peaceful coexistence. We have to come together to defeat these merchants of death and terror once and for all. Acts of this nature should have no place in a decent society like ours,” he said.

He appealed to the people of the affected local governments and the entire senatorial district to be law-abiding and vigilant, adding that the entire state needs peace to attract the dividends of democracy.

The Senator, therefore, extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, urging the authorities concerned to “spare no effort in bringing those responsible for the heinous crimes to justice.”





Senator Plang further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of new service chiefs, including heads of other paramilitary agencies, adding that such moves are a right step in the right direction and in line with the yearnings of Nigerians. With these new hands, Nigerians expect a new result-oriented approach to nip this callous act bedevilling us in the bud.

