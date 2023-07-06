The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Hon. Rufus Bature, has issued a stern warning that individuals posing as elders of the party in the state while engaging in anti-party activities will face sanctions in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Hon. Bature delivered the warning during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the State party secretariat in Jos. He acknowledged that the party is aware of certain members who worked against its interests in the last election and emphasized that disloyalty will not be rewarded.

He further stated that the party has observed disappointing anti-party activities before, during, and after the election, and measures have been initiated to address such issues at all levels. Hon. Bature emphasized that the party will follow due process in imposing sanctions, ensuring that they are in line with the party’s Constitution.

The party has also expressed dismay over the actions of self-proclaimed leaders who have been shifting loyalties in pursuit of federal appointments, particularly ministerial positions. Such behaviour has been viewed as an attempt to reap benefits without contributing to the party’s growth.

Additionally, the party has uncovered desperate attempts to divide its ranks through the creation of a parallel party office. Hon. Bature affirmed that the party is fully aware of these clandestine activities, which the APC strongly disapproves of.

“I would advise them to abandon their selfish interests, as the united party will not allow self-seeking individuals to disrupt its unity,” Hon. Bature remarked.

He praised the former governor of the state, Simon Lalong, for his composed demeanour and resilience in the face of attacks from these self-serving individuals. Hon. Bature expressed appreciation for Lalong’s statesmanship and assured him of the party’s unwavering support, acknowledging him as the indisputable leader of the party in the state.

Furthermore, Hon. Bature commended the gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, and his deputy, Hon. Pam Bot Mang, for their patience and exemplary leadership. He assured them that the party would stand with them during the tribunal proceedings.

