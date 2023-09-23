Reacting to the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the election of Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Dr. Nentawe Yiltwada, has stated that the judgement should not be construed as if the APC does not have a case against the conduct of the governorship election.

In a statement by his spokesman, Shittu Bamaiyi, Yilwatda stated that there are other legal avenues for himself and the party to explore to test the potency of the tribunal’s judgment.

He commended the APC supporters for their unwavering support especially those who had been attending the tribunal’s right from the beginning to the end.

Nentawe appealed to them to remain strong, steadfast, and hopeful since there is still light at the end of the tunnel.

He commended his legal team for putting in their best effort in prosecuting the case, as well as all the witnesses who appeared before the tribunal to justify the petition.

Yiltwada urged his party’s supporters not to be discouraged and demoralised by the tribunal’s judgment and called them to be calm.

Also, the state chapter of the APC, in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Hon. Slyvanus Namang, has appealed to its members across the state to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding and not to despair over Friday’s Gubetribunal Tribunal ruling against the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe.

“Though the Tribunal judgment did not turn out in our favor, as true democrats, we still believe in and have strong faith in the judiciary. We urge our members and supporters never to lose hope, as this is just the first leg of a three-leg process.

“The APC in the state has never been under any illusion that the journey towards reclaiming its mandate at the Gubernatorial Tribunal is going to be an easy task. We knew from the onset that it would be a painstaking and turbulent one.

“We are, through our very capable team of lawyers, just as they have already indicated, going to test the strength and veracity of today’s judgment at the Appeal Tribunal, from which we believe we shall emerge victorious given the severity of the loopholes contained therein.”

According to him, Friday’s judgment by the Tribunal is a temporary setback, adding that the party shall emerge victorious in the long run to continue to provide good governance to the Plateau people based on rule of law, fairness, and justice, which are totally lacking under the present PDP-led administration.





“To the PDP in the state, we want to unequivocally state that it is not yet Uhuru for the party but a temporary reprieve. We salute the patience, resilience, and comportment of our gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, and his deputy, Hon. Pam Bot Mang, whom we strongly believe shall have cause to laugh last at the end of the judicial processes of the election,” he said.

