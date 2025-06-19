Plateau APC, PDP lock horns over EFCC’s arrest of ex-Assembly Speaker, 14 others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State locked horns over the arrest of the former Speaker of the State Assembly, Moses Thomas Sule, and 14 others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), all of whom are PDP members, on allegations of money laundering and abuse of office totalling ₦2.5 billion.

According to a statement by the EFCC, the former state lawmakers, who only spent six months in office before they were sacked by the Appeal Election Petition Tribunal, were given luxury vehicles by the state government in their official capacities to the tune of ₦2.5 billion. However, upon leaving office, they did not return the vehicles to the state government but instead took them away.

The 14 members are Gwottson Fom, Sani Abubakar, Jwe Philip Gwom, Thomas Dantong, Happiness Mathew Akawu, Cornelius Dotyok, and Agbalak Ibrahim. Other members are Danjuma Azi, Fwangje Bala Ndat, Salome Tanimu Wanglet, Namba Rimuyat, Nimchak Rims, Ishaku Maren, and Paul Datugun.

Apparently reacting to the arrest, the state chapter of the PDP, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Jonathan Amande, alleged that the arrest was orchestrated by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for cheap political gains, adding that it was a ploy to intimidate members of the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

“As a party, we condemn in the strongest terms the parading of our members like common thieves, an action we consider purely politically motivated and aimed at undermining the PDP administration and the party’s influence in the state.

“This use of the EFCC as a political witch-hunt designed to stifle dissent and suppress opposition voices in the country will do more harm than good, especially since the PDP administration has focused on moving Plateau State forward rather than hunting the last APC administration in the state, despite the numerous messes discovered under their eight years of tenure.”

It urged its members to remain steadfast and not to be distracted or heartbroken by the antics of the APC, adding that the party remained resilient in the face of the trial of faith.

However, the APC, in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Shittu Bamaiyi, described the PDP statement as a scapegrace attempt to malign and paint the valued and respected images of APC leaders for no fault of theirs.

The APC pointed out that the PDP could not back its accusations with any compelling facts to justify such vilification, adding that what the People’s Democratic Party ought to have done in such a situation was to debunk the allegations and put the records straight, rather than embarking on shadow-chasing and the politicisation of the issues at stake.

“In any case, what is wrong if public officers are called upon to account for their stewardship? The conduct of the PDP in this context clearly shows that the much-trumpeted principle of accountability and transparency of the Mutfwang administration is rhetoric rather than reality after all.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the alleged infraction was committed under the watch of the Mutfwang administration and, therefore, in the spirit of its so-called accountability, it ought not to be disturbed to the extent of looking for the identities of the petitioners that caused the arrest of the former lawmakers.

“Be that as it may, the EFCC is an institution that is saddled with the responsibility of fighting financial crimes and, as such, cannot be used for political gains, as insinuated by the PDP.”

It therefore told the PDP not to scapegoat leaders of the APC for the misfortune that has befallen it, since all public office holders remain accountable to the people, irrespective of political inclination.

