Plateau APC governorship aspirant, Dakas withdraws from race

A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Professor Dakas C.J Dakas (SAN) has withdrawn from the race.

Professor Dakas in a signed statement said after a series of consultations with several critical stakeholders in the plateau project, he decided to sacrifice his aspiration in furtherance of the collective resolve to ensure that the leadership recruitment process produces an outcome that is in the overarching interest of the state.

“This is consistent with the fact that in my political odyssey, especially in the context of the governorship race, I have always been of the firm conviction that I am only a channel through which the interest of the good people of Plateau State would be articulated, aggregated, promoted and defended.

“I am in awe and deeply humbled by the outpouring of support for my governorship aspiration across the entire state, anchored on the unwavering belief that I have the competence and integrity to manage our human and material resources in a selfless, solutions-driven and innovative manner, and herald a bold vision for our dear state”

He, therefore, pointed out that the money meant for the purchase of the nomination form will be used to support charitable causes in furtherance of his continuous service to humanity.

it would be recalled that 18 gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the APC on Monday threatened to dump the party ahead of the primary if due process is not followed.





The aspirants further said any attempt by the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong or the Party hierarchy to foist a candidate on the party and the people of plateau state will be resisted.

