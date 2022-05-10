Plateau APC denies endorsement of aspirant as consensus candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Plateau State, has denied the insinuation and position of some of the governorship aspirants that Governor Simon Lalong and the party have endorsed a particular aspirant as the candidate of the party for the 2023 governorship election.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Sylvanus Namang told newsmen in Jos that the party in the state still maintains its position and assurance of a level playing field for all the aspirants, adding that the APC in Plateau strongly believes in the ideals of democracy which hinges on fairness, justice and fair play.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press conference by some of our aspirants alleging imposition of a particular aspirant as gubernatorial flagbearer. As far as the APC in Plateau is concerned, our position has not changed. Recently, two stakeholders’ meetings were held. In the recent one, the governor appealed to all the aspirants to ensure that they do not go into the primary with a large number of aspirants.

” This was followed with a meeting by the party on the 25th of April 2022, presided over by the chairman Hon Rufus Bature, with 12 aspirants in attendance. The chairman reiterated the party’s position that they should try as much as possible to dialogue among themselves, and come up with a manageable number of aspirants which they all agreed to” he said.

He stated that the aspirants have been meeting and had also agreed to come up with a consensus candidate, adding that the party will be comfortable with the idea to avoid rancour in the party.

” For the consensus to be the party’s position, it has to be with the consent and agreement of all the aspirants. There are 19 of them but 18 are saying they are ready to produce a consensus candidate. What happens to the 19 people, there’s a need for all the aspirants to have a common front on this issue.





“This is a family issue, the governor is interested in handing over to another APC government come 2023, and he will not like to do anything that will jeopardise this. There is still room for discussion and understanding on this issue.

it is wrong to conclude that the governor has endorsed one of the aspirants”

Hon Namang further pointed out that the party’s position for a level playing field has not changed adding that it was on the strength of this that most of the 19 aspirants purchased nomination forms to contest for the primary.

