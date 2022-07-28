All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has strongly condemned the insinuation going around that its gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nentawe Yiltwada Goshwe is not qualified to stand for the 2023 election saying no amount of blackmail, subterfuge or denigration would stop the candidate from winning in the 2023 election.

The party in a statement signed by its state publicity secretary, Mr Slyvanus Namang said Goshwe remains its bonafide gubernatorial candidate adding that the candidate was duly sponsored and screened by the party’s appropriate organs before contesting.

On the issue of resigning as INEC Commissioner in December 2021, the party pointed out that the gubernatorial candidate needed only 30 days required for an employee of the public service preceding the date of elections as provided in the APC guidelines for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

Plateau APC decries moves to denigrate its gubernatorial candidate

“What Plateau State needs in 2023 is the best and that best is found in the combination of the youthful and most capable duo of Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe and his running mate, Honourable Pam Bot Mang.

“No amount of blackmail, subterfuge or denigration would stop this winning team. No doubt, the party has its challenges like in other states which are normal fallout of any contest, more so in fierce contests at gubernatorial levels where aspirants put in their energy and resources.

“Those who lost at the primary election are definitely aggrieved but this must not lead to throwing away the baby with the bath water. The party in the state is not sleeping over these fallouts. It has begun the process of reconciliation across the board as the primary elections remain a family contest,” the party said.

The party further posited that there are different ways the aggrieved aspirants would be accommodated as losing an election does not mean the end to the loser adding that those who are ambivalent or double-minded should reconsider their stand on whether to move to another party at this point to add to their number and remain irrelevant as in the case of those who made such grievous mistakes in the past.

The party tasked all the aggrieved aspirants to demonstrate sportsmanship and without necessarily sermonising saying God gives power to who he desires and no one’s destiny can be stopped by a mortal.