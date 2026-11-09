Plateau, airline signs MoU to commence Jos–Kano, Owerri flight operations

The Plateau State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United Nigeria Airlines to introduce scheduled flight operations on two new routes, linking Jos with Kano in the North-West and Owerri in the South-East.

Under the agreement, flights to each destination will commence this month and operate twice weekly. The MoU was signed on Monday, November 9, at the office of the Commissioner for Transport, Jatau Gyang, in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Speaking after the signing, Gyang said the partnership was part of the state’s efforts to position Plateau as a leading destination for investment, tourism, commerce and economic opportunities. He thanked the management of United Nigeria Airlines for its confidence in the state’s vision.

The government said the Jos–Owerri route would improve connectivity for residents of Plateau and neighbouring states to the South-East and South-South, while the Jos–Kano route would strengthen links with the North-West.

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Gyang said the choice of Owerri and Kano as destinations was strategic, taking into consideration their geographical locations, economic relevance and potential to facilitate connectivity across different geopolitical regions of the country.

“The choice of Owerri and Kano as destinations for this partnership is strategic and deliberate, taking into consideration their geographical locations, economic relevance, and potential to facilitate connectivity across different geopolitical regions of Nigeria.

“The Jos–Owerri route is particularly significant because of Owerri’s proximity and accessibility to the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones. This connection is expected to provide residents of Plateau State and neighbouring states with improved access to these two important regions, thereby facilitating trade, investment, tourism, social interactions and other economic activities.

“Similarly, the Jos–Kano route is designed to strengthen Plateau State’s connectivity with the North-West geopolitical region. Kano, being one of the major commercial and industrial centres in Northern Nigeria, offers enormous opportunities for business partnerships, trade and economic exchanges,” Gyang said.

Responding on behalf of United Nigeria Airlines, its Managing Director, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, described the MoU as unique because it would connect the South-East, South-West and North-Central regions.

He said Plateau State was special and strategic, adding that the airline was committed to delivering the quality of service for which it was known.

Okonkwo thanked Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his vision and strategic direction in making the partnership possible and commended the commissioner for his efforts.

“United Nigeria Airlines will deliver on what it is known for, which is excellent customer service. We guarantee that this partnership will be a win-win for everyone,” Okonkwo said.