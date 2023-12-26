The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that 96 people have died and property worth millions of Naira has been destroyed in the Christmas Eve attack on some communities in Bokkos and Barakin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, the command disclosed that twelve villages, 221 houses, 27 motorcycles, and eight motor vehicles were burned. The villages affected in the Bokkos local government were Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat, and Butura Kampani village.

The statement also pointed out that three villages in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, namely NTV, Hurum, and Darawat, were also attacked.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations (DC DOPs) to relocate to Bokkos LGA. Additionally, a high-powered delegation of well-armed operational forces has been deployed to the troubled areas to prevent further attacks and assess the level of damages in the affected areas.

“Findings from the assessment of the ugly incidents in Bokkos LGA revealed that the total number of villages attacked was twelve. Two hundred and twenty-one houses were set ablaze, twenty-seven motorcycles were burned, and eight motor vehicles were destroyed. Over seventy-nine (79) persons were killed, while seventeen deaths were recorded in Barkin-Ladi LGA.”

The command added that investigations and monitoring of the incidents are still ongoing, and it stated that the command is making concerted efforts to restore normalcy to the affected areas.

