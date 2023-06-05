The gunmen terrorising Mangu local government area of Plateau State struck again on Sunday in Jing Kobili in Payam District of the council, injured nine people and burnt seven houses, including the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

Even as a pickup truck belonging to armed soldiers was burned on Monday in a clash with mourners who were in procession to bury their loved ones at Maraba Jarma in the Jos South local government area of the state,

The Nigerian Tribune learned that gunmen in large numbers stormed Jing Kobili community on Sunday at about 5:00 p.m. and started shooting at random towards the residential area, forcing the inhabitants who were caught unaware to flee in different directions.

It was learned that in the process of running for their lives, nine people were critically injured but escaped being killed by the marauders.

A source who escaped the attack by whimsical said after the people fled the village, seven houses were burned, including a cathedral of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), by the gunmen.

A community leader, Ibrahim Jonathan who confirmed the incident said the gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias terrorised the community for more than two hours before they bolted away.

In a related development, the entry point to Jos from Abuja, otherwise referred to as Maraban Jarma, was thrown into confusion as armed soldiers at a checkpoint within the vicinity clashed with mourners who were on their way to bury their loved ones.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that on arriving at the checkpoint, the armed soldiers insisted on carrying out their routine checking on the vehicles of the mourners, but they later resisted on the premise that they were in a haste to bury the deceased.

It was learned that the argument attracted the people within the vicinity, and in the process, the armed soldiers released several gunshots into the air to disparage the people who were beginning to be agitated.

In the melee that ensued, several people sustained injuries, and a military Hilux vehicle parked within the vicinity was set on fire by the irate youths.

However, the highway, which is close to the Police Staff College, was deserted for several hours as motorists avoided the road to avoid being caught in the confusion.





All attempts to confirm the two unfortunate incidents with the Plateau State Police Command through its spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, proved abortive, while the Media Officer of Operations Safe Haven, Captain James Oya, could not be reached as well.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…