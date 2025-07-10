Plateau: 22 suspects arraigned for killing 16 travellers

The twenty-two suspects arrested in connection with the killing of 16 travelers in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State in June 2025 have been arraigned before the State High Court.

Recall that some individuals travelling in a bus bearing the inscription “Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria,” on their way to Quan’Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State for a wedding ceremony, were recently ambushed in Mangun community, leading to the deaths of 16 people and injuries to others.

Arraigning the suspects before Justice Boniface Ngyon of the Plateau State High Court on Thursday, the defense counsel, Garba Pwul (SAN), sought an amendment to the charges to allow for the separation of two minors arraigned alongside the other suspects. He argued that their arraignment contravenes the Child Rights Act, as they are underage.

The prosecuting counsel, I. S. Ikutowe, argued that the matter should have been raised and addressed before the Court’s initial session.

However, after listening to the arguments from both sides, the presiding judge, Justice Boniface Ngyon, granted the defendant’s plea and adjourned the matter to July 11, 2025, to allow for an amendment of the charges.

Narrating the sequence of events that led to the suspects’ arrest, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, told newsmen that on June 20, 2025, the Command received a report at Mangu Division stating that a bus carrying passengers from Kaduna State was being attacked by a mob at Mangun Market Square in Mangu Local Government Area.

He stated that upon receiving the report, the Command directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mangu Division to mobilize and lead a team of policemen to the scene. On arrival, officers of the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, successfully dispersed the mob and rescued twenty-one victims, who were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“During our preliminary investigation, we discovered that the victims were travelers from Zaria, Kaduna State, on their way to attend a wedding ceremony in Kwa village, Qua’anpan Local Government Area, in a 32-seater bus with the inscription ‘Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.’ Unfortunately, they lost their way and were attacked by a mob at Mangun village, Mangu Local Government Area,” he said.

“In response, I ordered the immediate deployment of personnel from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and the State Intelligence Department (SID) to Mangu for thorough investigation and intelligence gathering. I also deployed tactical teams and other operational assets to support the investigation and ensure that those responsible for the attack are arrested and brought to justice.”

“On June 21, 2025, at about 7:00 a.m., I personally visited the crime scene with my management team and heads of other security agencies to assess the situation and implement measures to prevent further breakdown of law and order. Today, I am pleased to announce that due to the swift and diligent efforts of our officers, we have arrested twenty-two (22) suspects, while six (6) others remain at large,” he declared.

The State Commissioner of Police assured residents that the Command is working within the limits of its constitutional powers to ensure that all those involved in the heinous act are apprehended and face the full weight of the law.

He also urged Plateau citizens, especially the youth, to avoid taking the law into their hands and to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or any other security agency.

