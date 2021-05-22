Plane crash: Late COAS, Attahiru, will be sorely missed ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army over the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- General Ibrahim Attahiru, saying the late Army General would sorely be missed especially at this period when the nation was intensifying the fight against insurgency and other criminal elements in different parts of the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also sympathised with families, friends and associates of the late Attahiru and other victims of the unfortunate crash, describing the 21st COAS, who he lauded for his contributions to Nigeria’s efforts to end the war against insurgency, as a dutiful and committed soldier, who served Nigeria passionately.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Nigerian Army, families, friends and associates of the late Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers who were involved in the unfortunate air crash.

“The late Lt.- General Ibrahim Attahiru will be sorely missed by Nigerians, especially at this period when the country is intensifying the fight against insurgency and other criminal elements in different parts of the country,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and grant the families they left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable losses.

