PKK militants lay down arms in Iraq, signal end to long-term conflict

A ceremony held in northern Iraq on Friday could mark a major turning point in the decades-long conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Turkish state.

In a powerful symbolic gesture, about 30 PKK militants surrendered their weapons inside the ancient Casene cave near Sulaymaniyah, setting them ablaze in a large cauldron. The group declared its intention to abandon armed struggle in favour of “democratic politics and legal means.”

“We hereby, of our own free will, and in your presence, destroy our weapons,” the militants said in a statement read during the event, which was witnessed by a small group of invited observers and political stakeholders. Journalists were barred from the cave, but Turkish media broadcast aerial images of the scene and convoys heading to the location.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the move as “an important step” toward achieving “a terrorism-free Turkey.” He added in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), “May Almighty God grant us success in achieving our goals on this path we walk for the security of our country, the peace of our nation, and the establishment of lasting peace in our region.”

A senior Turkish official echoed the sentiment, calling the move an “irreversible turning point.”

Iraq’s foreign ministry also welcomed the development, calling it “a significant step” and a concrete sign of progress toward peace and disarmament.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been engaged in armed struggle against the Turkish government since 1984, initially seeking an independent Kurdish state. In recent years, however, the group shifted its demands toward autonomy and cultural rights for Turkey’s Kurdish population, which makes up an estimated 15–20% of the country’s citizens.

Friday’s event follows a major announcement in May by the PKK, which declared its intention to dissolve and cease all armed activity after a call from its jailed founder, Abdullah Öcalan. The group said the Kurdish struggle had “reached a point where it can be resolved through democratic politics.”

In a rare video address this week, Öcalan urged the Turkish parliament to form a commission to oversee a broader peace process.

Efforts to end the conflict are not new. Erdoğan once led peace talks with the PKK in 2013, working alongside the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). But the process broke down in 2015, triggering fresh violence and crackdowns. Several Kurdish politicians, including popular HDP leader and former presidential candidate Selahattin Demirtaş, remain behind bars.

Despite past failures, Friday’s disarmament ceremony has sparked renewed hope for lasting peace in a region that has lost over 40,000 lives to the conflict. Whether this gesture leads to enduring reconciliation remains to be seen — but for now, it signals a potential new chapter in Kurdish-Turkish relations.

