PitStop redefines urban living with Lifestyle Village, ‘Phoenix’ experience in Lagos

Blending wellness, creativity, and fine dining, PitStop Restaurant has unveiled PitStop Village — a multi-faceted lifestyle destination in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The project, described by its founder, Aminadab Adegboro as a “celebration of Lagos energy,” represents a shift from the brand’s beginnings as a themed café into a world-class wellness and hospitality centre.

Founded in 2019, PitStop outlived pandemic challenges while retaining its entire workforce, a decision the founder said was guided by “faith in people and purpose.”

At the event, where guests were treated to a six-course meal dining and wine tasting, she thanked the Lagos community, investors, and partners for sustaining the dream, while highlighting the PitStop Academy’s outreach to 400 underserved children and 45 cyclists.

“We wanted to build a space that reflects excellence and social good,” she said, adding that the brand’s model fuses lifestyle, learning, and empowerment. She emphasised that PitStop’s success reflects the resilience of Nigerian entrepreneurship and the city’s growing appetite for quality experiences.

General Manager, Jamal Bendghoughi, detailed the concept behind PitStop Village, describing it as an ecosystem of café, gym, restaurant, and rooftop bar designed for wholesome living. “Everything we serve — from bread to ice cream — is made from scratch,” he said. “Our food blends French techniques with African character, ensuring every meal tells a story of craftsmanship.” Weekly events, including DJ sessions and live jazz nights, aim to make PitStop a lively cultural hub for relaxation and connection.

The evening also featured the unveiling of Phoenix by PitStop, a premium fine-dining restaurant that extends the brand’s creative flair. Built with attention to design and acoustics, Phoenix combines food, music, and community in an intimate yet elegant setting.

The host, one of Nigeria’s finest music artiste, Dare Art Alade, described Phoenix as a restaurant designed to create memories in comfort and style saying, “This is not just a venue; it’s an experience.”

Among the guests was Ngozi Madueke-Dozie, a longtime member of the PitStop community, who described the event as “inspirational.” She praised the founder’s story and the fusion of fitness with fine dining, highlighting the nine-course meal paired with curated wines. “PitStop has achieved what many thought impossible — merging a gym and a restaurant into one seamless, world-class experience,” she said, commending the brand’s authenticity and attention to detail.

The village houses a restaurant, gym, wellness lab, sports shop, café, and rooftop bar, among other facilities.