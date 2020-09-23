Pirates threaten to kill Russians kidnapped in Gulf of Guinea

Pirates are threatening to kill the three Russian sailors of Crimean origin who were abducted off the coast of Equatorial Guinea if the ransom is not paid, according to Alexander Molokhov, the head of a working group on international legal issues in Crimea.

On May 10, Dryad Global, a United Kingdom-based maritime security firm said that as a result of pirate attacks on two vessels in the port of Luba in the Gulf of Guinea, several Russians and Ukrainians nationals were abducted and possibly injured.

The Russian Embassy in Cameroon later confirmed that pirates kidnapped two Russian nationals from the Djibloho research vessel and one from the Rio Mitong cargo vessel off the coast of Equatorial Guinea.

“Relatives have said that the pirates contacted them and warned them that they would start killing the abducted sailors one by one if the company did not provide a ransom.

“The sailors have been in captivity for four months. The first attempt to transfer the ransom in the summer failed,” Molokhov said.

The Gulf of Guinea is Africa‘s most economically active and oil-rich region.

Pirate activity in the region has increased in recent years, prompting Nigeria, Ghana and other surrounding regions to set up a naval coordination operation to combat the phenomenon of piracy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Buhari Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Ghanaian President In Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night met behind closed doors with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana at the Presidential Villa, Abuja…

[ICYMI] EdoDecides2020: How Battle Between Oshiomhole And Shaibu For Etsako West Ended

Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, battled his estranged godfather and former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for the soul of the Etsako West Local Government Area in the Saturday governorship election in the state…