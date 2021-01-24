Pirates kill one, abduct 15 after attacking Turkish ship going from Lagos to South Africa

Turkey said it was making moves on Sunday to rescue members of a cargo ship after pirates attacked it off the coast of Nigeria, killing one and kidnapping 15, according to President Tayyip Erdogan’s office and Turkish state media.

Erdogan had two phone calls with one of the captains of the ship which was headed toward Gabon, and he “instructed all officials regarding the rescue of kidnapped ship personnel,” Turkey’s presidency was quoted by Reuters on Sunday.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency said one crew member was killed and 15 kidnapped by pirates from the ship that had a full crew of 19. The vessel, called Mozart, was headed to Cape Town, South Africa, from Lagos, it said.

Anadolu cited Istanbul-based Boden company saying the owners and operators of the vessel were abducted at gunpoint in the Gulf of Guinea.

