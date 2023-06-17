Traditional rulers in the coastal communities of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo state, the Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan and the Amapetu of Mahin, Oba Oluwasegun Akinyomi, have maintained that the Federal Government decision to award the pipeline surveillance contract to private contractors was a “right decision”.

The monarch stated this during the visit of Tompolo’s coordinator in Ondo State, High Chief Idowu Asonja, to their palaces to appreciate them and to further seek their support.

The monarchs commended the leader of the defunct Movement for Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, known as Tompolo, saying the ex-MEND leader has been able to curtail oil theft in the coastal communities.

Speaking, Oba Akinruntan, noted that following the successes recorded by Tompolo in providing the needed security for the proper protection of the oil pipeline, all the major stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region are solidly behind him, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sustain Tompolo’s contract with the federal government.

The monarch explained that Tompolo is familiar with all the nooks and crannies of the coastline, and had exhibited the total capacity and capability to deliver effectively within a very short period of time and said: “It’s incredible to see his consistent achievements for the proper protection of the oil pipeline”.

According to the monarchs, the people of the coastal communities have confidence in the capacity of Tompolo to handle the job because he is not a first-timer and this will bring unprecedented peace to the area.

Oba Akinruntan appreciated Tompolo for appointing an illustrious son of Ilaje in the person of Idowu Asonja as the Ondo State Coordinator, saying that Asonja is a hardworking, humble, civilized and loyal person that one can be entrusted with a sensitive position without any fear.

Oba Akinruntan however, called on Tompolo to ensure unity among all the former militant groups in the Ilaje local government area to ensure peace while he promised to support them in all required areas.

The monarch eulogized Asonja for reaching out to all stakeholders in the communities and said “Frankly, I salute your wisdom and manner of consultations. I want to assure you that you have my total unflinching support and the throne of Ugboland shall back all your activities to succeed .”

“As a royal father to all, I want to advise you to do more and carry everybody along while recruiting people that will work for the success of Tantita Security Services and also ensure that no community in Ilaje that is left out when the benefits of this lofty security outfit begin to materialize.”

He then urged Tompolo to give high patronage to Ondo State – especially critical stakeholders and state coordinator, noting that Ondo State owns the highest number of oil wells along the coastline.





“The traditional rulers, critical stakeholders from the mandate areas and Ondo state Coordinator have to be given needed patronage and robustly carried along for effective service delivery”.

Also speaking in his palace, Oba Akinyomi said, “Tompolo’s tremendous performance has helped push up our country revenues to greater heights, the result Tompolo has achieved within a space of ten months has consequently increased the economy of Nigeria beyond expectations, hence curtailing the activities of oil pipeline vandalisation and illegal bunkering”.

He called on the former MEND leader to do more for the country, thanking him for building trust on the person of Idowu Asonja, while he called on the ex-militant leaders in Ilaje to join forces with Asonja to protect the oil pipeline for proper progress of the country.

He however urged Tompolo to provide enough logistics for Ondo State for the proper coordination of the ex-militant leaders and youths who are ready to serve him better.

The Ondo State Coordinator, Tantita Security Services Nig. Ltd., Senior High Chief Idowu Asonja, while speaking, appreciated the two monarchs for their exceptional love for his boss, Tompolo, and commended them for their fatherly role.

He stated that peace of the coastal communities is not negotiable and commended the monarchs, security operatives and ex-militant leaders for their cooperation and for ensuring an enabling environment to operate effectively without any rancour

.Asonja said, “Kabiyesi, it’s a great pleasure that I stand before you here today with the express approval of my boss, Tompolo, who is the pathfinder of Tantita Security Services Nig. Ltd.

” My boss High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo a.k.a. Tompolo extends his warmest greeting to the throne and seeks your total support to fight against oil thefts”

“As we all know that the roles of the traditional institution can not be set aside on Local, State and National issues, especially, in terms of protection and security. A nation’s business and economy can only thrive only if there is security, where the lives and properties of the citizenry are protected.”

He particularly appreciated Mr Ikuepenikan Jerry for his outstanding role and commended his brotherly and professional advice on how best the work can be executed.

He finally promised to work hand-in-hand with the traditional rulers, security operatives and ex-militant leaders to achieve the best for his boss, Ilajeland, Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

Some ex-militant leaders and youth leaders from Ilaje who accompanied Senior High Chief Idowu Asonja to Olugbo palace were: Mr Ikuepenikan Jerry, Mr George Eda a.k.a. C-mako, Mr Amabanmi Sewere a.k.a. Water, Mr Sola Obebe, Tony Owoturo among others.

It will be recalled that the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, Mr Mele Kyari, announced the decision of the Federal Government in August 2022 to hire private contractors to man the oil pipeline network nationwide.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…