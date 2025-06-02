Pineapple farming needs govt support, funding to attract youths — Expert

An agripreneur and CEO of Davidorlah Nigeria Limited, Segun Alabi, has disclosed that one of the ways pineapple farming can be attractive to young people is for the government to finance young entrepreneurs towards achieving self-sustainability.

Alabi also called on both the federal and state governments to provide an enabling environment that will make Nigerians, especially the youth, to embrace agriculture through the provision of security and social amenities that will discourage rural-urban migration.

Alabi, who is the founder of Davidorlah Farm, made the call while allocating pineapple farms to some farmers, who had subscribed to the phase 2 of his pineapple farms plantation, located in Ago-Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He noted that the allocation marks a key milestone in the company’s mission to position Nigeria, as a leading pineapple exporter in the world in the next few years.

While describing pineapple farming as a lucrative business, Alabi noted that pineapple farms are immune to destruction by cattle, unlike other crops.

“The demand for pineapple around the world is increasing on a daily basis. If Nigeria becomes the highest producer of pineapple in the world, supplying all other countries around the world. I think it’s the best thing our government can do for our youth because the demand is there.

“If you can create a land that can produce good pineapple, then it is good for us and the government can just empower the youth with finance. The major thing is finance. When young people have finance, they can do anything,” Alabi said.

Speaking further, he said Davidolar farm is positioned to train people as well as become the largest exporter of pineapple.

He said: “We have trained over 500 people. The value chain in pineapple is so wide.

“Pineapple cultivation has positive socio-economic implications and creates jobs for many people in rural areas, thereby contributing to reducing unemployment and poverty.”

While explaining the value chain in pineapple, he noted that apart from using the fruit for juice, its peel can be used for shoes, clothes, biofuel production, renewable energy, cloth production and shoes.

The entrepreneur alo disclosed that his firm is in partnership with investors in the area of turning pineapple waste to wealth from Netherland and Indonesia to solve the challenge of importation of fertiliser.

