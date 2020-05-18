Pilots of impounded UK based plane in isolation in Lagos

The minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has declared that the pilots of the aircraft belonging to FlairJet which was impounded by the federal government for operating illegal commercial operations into Nigeria have been quarantined for two weeks at an undisclosed centre in Lagos.

The aircraft, an Embraer Legacy 600 with registration number G-PRFX was impounded on Sunday for violating the flight agreement it had with the Nigerian government.

The minister declared that the pilots were quarantined while speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

The UK based airline had applied for humanitarian flights during the pandemic and was approved to operate essential flight but chose to engage in a smart game of converting the approval to commercial flights by carrying revenue passengers.

The pilots who are all British nationals are now in isolation centre in Lagos.

The minister used the occasion to apologise for linking the aircraft to Flair Aviation saying the plane actually belonged to FlairJet.

